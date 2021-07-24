DOJ declines investigating state COVID-19 nursing home deaths

FILE – In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical workers outside Cobble Hill Health Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTEN) — The U.S. Department of Justice has responded to a letter sent by New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik about COVID-19 in New York nursing facilities.

The Justice Department has declined to open an investigation at this time.

The North Country congresswoman requested the Justice Department investigate Governor Andrew Cuomo for his handling of COVID-19 in New York nursing homes. Friday night, the department said they decided to not open an investigation after reviewing information provided by the state as well as other sources.

Rep. Stefanik released the following statement in response to the DOJ’s decision: