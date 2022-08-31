ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The FDA has approved the latest COVID booster shots, which are said to be an updated vaccine targeted toward the dominant omicron subvariant BA-5.

Only those who have received at least two COVID shots will be eligible for the updated booster.

Doctors say it’s good timing ahead of the fall and winter months, and will help to alleviate a possible surge down the road.

“There will probably be an increase in infections. What the circulating variant will be, we’re anticipating B4 and BA-5, but who knows,” said Dr. Ann Falsey, professor of medicine at the University of Rochester.

As state and county-run sites have largely shut down, pharmacies and doctors’ offices continue to offer the vaccines. As a result, the same level of demand seen in the past isn’t expected.

“I don’t anticipate large lines or not being able to get the vaccine if you want to. The companies have been able to gear up pretty efficiently. That is one of the advantages of the RNA vaccines,” said Dr. Falsey.

Rochester Clinical Research is running its own trial of the updated boosters alongside its release to the public.

Dr. Matthew Davis says any side effects will likely mirror previous COVID shots. At a time when various respiratory infections arise, he says now is the time to get boosted if eligible.

“This is the right time to be releasing it. Hopefully, people will take it to heart, just like people will go and get their flu shot in September, October and November. You should be getting a booster shot with the most up to date vaccine at the same time,” said Dr. Davis.

The boosters will remain free, and will be available at pharmacies and medical providers as early as next week.

Rochester Clinical Research is also seeking participants for its Pfizer trial of the updated booster. Those interested can visit RCR’s website, or call the center directly.