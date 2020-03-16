Doctors urge people with COVID-19 symptoms to call primary care doctor first

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors in our area are continuing to test patients for COVID-19 but resources are limited. Rochester General Hospital is currently processing 100 tests per day and they have processed over 200 tests total as of Monday.

The biggest thing doctors want the public to know is to call your primary care provider before you do anything else. If you don’t have one, you can call 922-CARE which will connect you directly with a nurse. By calling ahead, your doctor can talk to you about your symptoms and determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Bridgette Wiefling said symptoms can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

“Because of resources and testing availability we’re not able to test everybody that would like to be tested for COVID. We need to have the providers, both the primary care providers and our urgent care and emergency room teams, make decisions about who are the patients most likely to have COVID and benefit from testing,” said Dr. Wiefling.

If you are directed to get tested, Rochester Regional Health has five testing sites with a sixth on the way. Those include:

UMMC Urgent Care Batavia

Webster Immediate Care

Greece Immediate Care

Henrietta Immediate Care

Wilson Urgent Care (drive-thru site)

Dr. Wiefling said if the drive-thru model works, Rochester Regional may add another one. “Patients who are referred to Wilson would be driving up in their car, they’re being triaged in their car and they stay in their car and they’re registered and they’re seen by a provider who makes determinations about what kind of treatment they need,” she said.

Dr. Wiefling also said if you have any symptoms you should self-isolate immediately.

“If you are self-isolating, staying in your room, it means you’re not going to Starbucks for a latte. It means you need to stay put in your room to limit exposure to your friends, your family, anyone else in the community.”

The test itself is a quick nasal swab and results come in within two to five days.

The University of Rochester Medical Center is also starting to process coronavirus tests. They’re working on getting the process up and running and said they’ll have more information coming soon.

Full Rochester Regional press conference: