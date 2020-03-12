Doctors on first local COVID-19 patient: ‘He did exactly the right thing’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County health officials said the first patient to test positive for coronavirus locally did everything right to prevent the virus from spreading to others.

The patient flew in from Rome, Italy to JFK airport on Tuesday. He drove from New York City to Rochester, went straight home, and called the health department. Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza took that call.

“We made arrangements with him by phone to ensure that he was on self-isolation and then we worked with Highland Hospital to ensure that he was tested appropriately for the COVID 19 virus,” Dr. Mendoza said.

Dr. Bilal Ahmed works at Highland Hospital. He said calling ahead is a smart move.

“The important message here is that we don’t want these patients walking into our emergency departments and exposing other people with this infection. So we met him outside in the hospital. We had all the protective equipment on him as well as the staff and we examined him and tested him,” said Dr. Ahmed.

That test came back positive and the patient is now under quarantine.

“He did exactly the right thing. He self-identified himself as being at high risk because he had traveled from Italy. He called the county health department when he was not feeling well, he isolated himself, and we brought him to the hospital.”

Dr. Mendoza said the health department is now reaching out to anyone the patient came in contact with. They’ve reached out to the close contacts of the patient and said those people don’t have symptoms and they are now under quarantine. He said as of now the risk to the local public is low but the health department is preparing for community transmission.