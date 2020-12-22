Doctor describes side effects after receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of Americans and front line workers have stared the vaccination process for COVID-19.

The FDA said side effects typically begin within two days and are resolved a day or two after that. The most common side effects reported after the Pfizer vaccine are:

Pain at the injection site

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle pain

Chills

Joint pain

Fever

Dr. Laurie Kilbury Taylor, who works at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, received her first shot of the vaccine on Thursday. She said she has had very little side effects.

“Right after, I felt normal. No pain, no side effects. I had no allergic reaction,” Kilbury Taylor said. “It was very easy, very little discomfort and I’m excited. It’s something you can do for your family, for the community just to help reduce this and get back to somewhat normal life.”

“I am very hopeful that this can help us take care of our patients better with more confidence. I hope that it will reduce transmission and I hope most importantly it will reduce the severity.”

Dr. Kilbury Taylor is scheduled to get the second dose of the pfizer vaccine on January 4.