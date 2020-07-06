Local doctor says masking remains key in COVID-19 fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we move past the Fourth of July holiday weekend Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, said it is important to keep wearing mask or face covering to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

Dr. Fogarty said science shows that face masks and other face coverings help prevent the transmission of Covid-19 from person to person. This, along with sanitizing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and proper social distancing are key steps everyone should take to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Fogarty noted several mathematical and epidemiological models show the effect of masks in flattening the curve. This translates into fewer needed hospital beds and fewer deaths over time. There is excellent data that masking during this pandemic can and will save people’s lives.