Doctor prescribes plan for students while schools are closed

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: New York bars, restaurants, casinos to close as COVID-19 cases climb, live press conference here
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Allendale Columbia School Attica Central Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham First Bible Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church of Lyons Fit by Five (Penfield) Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Gymnastics Training Center of Rochester Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. McQuaid Jesuit Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe BOCES No. 2 Monroe Community Coll. Monroe County Public Schools Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northridge Church Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Pittsford Community Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Museum and Science Center Roosevelt Children's Center Seneca Park Zoo Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church The Father's House Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Doctor prescribes plan for students while schools are closed

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed the latest information on the spread of COVID-19 Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Fogarty explained COVID-19 is a “novel” virus, meaning this particular virus hasn’t infected humans before now. Therefore, no one has immunity and everyone can be infected.

According to the doctor, it’s not clear yet if COVID-19 will have a season like the flu, which tends to wind down as the temperatures rise in April and May.

As it relates to social distancing and students home from school, Dr. Fogarty said, “The whole point of social distancing is to keep people away from each other to slow down the spread of contagion. When kids are home from school it’s not a good idea to get a bunch of kids together and have a football game. The whole point is to stay in small groups in your family. Kids need structure during their day. They need to get some school work done. They probably have some chores. They probably need a little bit of outside time, but again, not big groups together and plenty of handwashing.”

If you think you have symptoms – fever, cough, trouble breathing – call your primary care physician first. If you don’t have a primary care physician, call the Monroe County hotline at (585) 753-5555 or go online and email the County at covid19@monroecounty.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss