Doctor prescribes plan for students while schools are closed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed the latest information on the spread of COVID-19 Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Fogarty explained COVID-19 is a “novel” virus, meaning this particular virus hasn’t infected humans before now. Therefore, no one has immunity and everyone can be infected.

According to the doctor, it’s not clear yet if COVID-19 will have a season like the flu, which tends to wind down as the temperatures rise in April and May.

As it relates to social distancing and students home from school, Dr. Fogarty said, “The whole point of social distancing is to keep people away from each other to slow down the spread of contagion. When kids are home from school it’s not a good idea to get a bunch of kids together and have a football game. The whole point is to stay in small groups in your family. Kids need structure during their day. They need to get some school work done. They probably have some chores. They probably need a little bit of outside time, but again, not big groups together and plenty of handwashing.”

If you think you have symptoms – fever, cough, trouble breathing – call your primary care physician first. If you don’t have a primary care physician, call the Monroe County hotline at (585) 753-5555 or go online and email the County at covid19@monroecounty.gov.