1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Do you live with diabetes? Here’s what one local expert wants you to know in light of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Experts say people living with diabetes could be at risk for more severe COVID-19 symptoms.

“We’re not absolutely sure if it makes people more predisposed to getting the infection with diabetes,” said Dr. Michael Quartuccio, an endocrinologist with Rochester Regional Health. “But we know when they do, they get a more serious infection. Most of that centers around the immune system’s not working quite as well as it should be.”

Quartuccio said people living with diabetes should do a few things while at home: maintain a healthy diet, exercise, take proper medication and, importantly, keep track of glucose levels.

“It’s not uncommon – sometimes people with diabetes, especially on insulin, might occasionally see a glucose in the 200s, when they’re normally under good control. If they’re consistently and persistently elevated, that could be a sign of infection,” said Quartuccio.

Quartuccio also encouraged people living with diabetes to write down their glucose levels.

Bradley Martin, a University of Rochester student, lives with Type-1 diabetes. Martin, like his UR classmates, is currently taking his classes online at home.

“I have not really left the house at all, especially because I know how dangerous it is if I were to get the virus,” said Martin.

Martin, who lives in the Syracuse area, is a member of the College Diabetes Network at the University of Rochester, a club which connects students living with diabetes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss