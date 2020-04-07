1  of  75
Closings
District Attorney points to “heartbreaking” uptick in overdose numbers

Coronavirus

Sandra Doorely says even in Covid-19 isolation, help is here

heroin generic

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) The Monroe County Heroin Task Force reported 80 overdoses & 17 fatalities for March 2020, up from March 2019 with 62 overdoses & seven fatalities reported.

“This is one of the deadliest months that we’ve had. It really is heartbreaking, especially in light of everything that’s going on in the community and around the world,” says District Attorney Sandra Doorley listing the isolation in the age of Covid-19 as a likely culprit.

Doorley says many of those overdoses involved mixes of opioids, usually fentanyl and heroin. She says even with the solitude right now, help is here. Many care centers have virtual classes and on-line communications. 

“In a time when we’re all on lockdown in the Covid-19 situation, the connection people get through peer to peer support is paramount,” says Carol Hulsizer with Mission Recovery and Hope, Inc. in Rochester.

“Just that other voice of reason telling you ‘no, you can (quit), I did it,’ it makes a huge difference,” says Hulsizer.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also weighed in on the overdose deaths. Sheriff Todd Baxter says, “We are still prepared to help, please contact us if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction.  Our enforcement is still ongoing.  We continue to pursue those selling this poison to members of our community.”

Doorley says there’s not just an uptick in illegal drug use, it’s also things like alcohol abuse and domestic violence. She says now is the time to look out and care for each other while the coronavirus pandemic, and accompanying isolation, continues.

“I urge anyone who is out there struggling, especially right now when they’re isolated and they’re probably feeling more so than they have in the past… reach out.”

