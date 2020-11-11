Different traditions: Canandaigua restaurant plans for pandemic Thanksgiving

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Local and national health officials are warning against Thanksgiving gatherings and suggesting people reconsider their usual traditions this year.

Dr. Emil Lesho is an infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health. He said even small gatherings have been associated with COVID spread, which is something to consider this Thanksgiving.

The CDC recommends alternative Thanksgiving ideas including having a dinner with the people you live with, connecting with family and friends virtually, or cooking traditional food and delivering it to loved ones without close contact.

“The worst situation would be a lot of people closely around a table having a buffet style dinner, which is typically Thanksgiving,” Dr. Lesho said.

Rose Tavern at The Lake House on Canandaigua will be offering a Thanksgiving dinner in their dining room and will also be offering a preorder to-go option for people who are staying in this Thanksgiving.

Scott Riesenberger is the executive chef at Rose Tavern. He said when coming up with the Thanksgiving menu, they considered the smaller groups they’d be serving.

“This is Thanksgiving, we want things to be approachable, we want things to be recognizable, but we also want them to be ours and a little special,” said Riesenberger.

The three course meal can accommodate 2-10 people. He said with things being so different this year, he wants it to be special for everyone.

“Food obviously is a tangible thing we’re tasting and smelling and sharing so that’s kind of the one personal element you can’t introduce into a virtual setting.”

Dinner can be preordered on their website or by calling the restaurant.