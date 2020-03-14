Dept. of Health seeking 4 people who were on bus with local man who tested positive for virus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health is searching for four passengers who were on a bus with the local patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says the patient with the virus, who landed at JFK airport earlier this week and then took a bus from New York City to Rochester, was seen wearing a mask and gloves while on the bus.

Dr. Mendoza says the Department of Health has been in contact with seven of the passengers on the bus, who are “asymptomatic and in quarantine,” but adds there are four additional passengers the department has been unable to reach.

Statement from Dr. Mendoza.

“The Monroe County Department of Public Health is continuing its investigation related to the patient who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. In the course of our local investigation, we are making contact with all individuals who rode with the patient on Greyhound #252 and disembarked in Rochester. The bus arrived here at about 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10. We have video evidence that the patient was wearing a mask and gloves while riding on the bus.

Our team has successfully connected with seven other riders who got off the bus with the patient. At this point, these seven are asymptomatic and in quarantine.

However, there are four additional riders whom we have been unable to reach. It is important that we make contact with all of them to take precautionary action. If you or someone you know was on that bus, and we have not already made contact, please call as soon as possible. Our main line is 753-5164, option 1 during business hours, or 753-5905 on nights and weekends.”

