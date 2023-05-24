ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health announced Wednesday that “it has begun the process of repealing the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workers at regulated health care facilities.”

This after an attorney for the state revealed the news inside a courtroom in Rochester Wednesday morning.

Jonathan Hitsous, an attorney for New York State, told a panel of judges during an appeal court hearing Wednesday the repeal will be going through a process, but the Dept. of Health is no longer intending to enforce the mandate and is planning on sending guidance to state hospitals and healthcare facilities.

When Judge Stephen Lindley asked Hitsous if there is no vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, he said “As we speak right now, the Department is planning on announcing that, but I think your statement is accurate, Your Honor.”

The state had been appealing a lower court’s ruling earlier in the year that invalidated the mandate. The Appellate Division of the State Supreme Court temporarily blocked the ruling, which kept the vaccine in effect.

Hitsous called the appeal moot after declaring the state was going to remove the mandate itself. He asked the panel to vacate the lower court’s ruling, claiming that such a ruling would be instructive should another situation like this arise.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the New York State Department of Health said:

“Due to the changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving vaccine recommendations, the New York State Department of Health has begun the process of repealing the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workers at regulated health care facilities. Throughout the public health emergency, this vaccine requirement served as a critical public health tool, helping to protect both health care workers and the patients under their care. As the repeal of this regulation awaits consideration for approval by the Public Health and Health Planning Council (PHHPC), the Department will no longer enforce the requirement. However, it should be noted that facilities should continue to implement their own internal policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination.”

