Democrats call for action on COVID relief bill compromise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While talks of another COVID-19 relief bill are still uncertain, top congressional Democrats indicated Wednesday they would sign on to a compromise bill.

A bipartisan group of senators proposed the $900 billion compromise plan Tuesday — hoping it would break the ongoing stalemate. Democrats are pushing for more money while Republicans are looking for a smaller price tag.

Locally, Congressman Joe Morelle says the most important thing is to look out for those who’ve lost jobs, and can’t pay their bills.

“We’re really in the midst of a crisis,” Morelle said Wednesday. “Benefits are running out–checks were sent months ago. The PPP was expected to last 8 weeks. We need to do everything we can.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday afternoon, telling him they would renegotiate using the new bipartisan measure as a benchmark.

Congress is under pressure to act fast, as checks run out, the pandemic worsens, and unemployment reaches new highs.