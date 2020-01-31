Delta temporarily suspends all U.S. China flying amid coronavirus outbreak

** FILE ** In this April 22, 2008 file photo, a Delta Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-88 takes off from Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. Delta Air Lines said Tuesday, March 10, 2009, it will cut the number of its international flights by 10 percent starting in September. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, file)

ATLANTA (WROC) — Delta has decided to temporarily suspend all U.S. to China flying beginning February 6 through April 30 due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus, the airline company announced on its website.

The announcement said the last China-bound flight departing the U.S. will leave on Monday, February 3 with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on February 5. Airline officials say they will continue to monitor the situation closely and may make additional adjustments as the situation continues to evolve.

Delta officials say customers whose travel plans are affected can go to the My Trips section on their website to help them understand their options, including:

Reaccommodation to flights after April 30

Requesting a refund

Contacting Delta to discuss additional options.

Changes to the schedule will be effective on delta.com beginning February 1.

For customers with bookings on flights through Februrary 5, Delta will continue to offer a change fee waiver for customers who wish to adjust their travel plans for U.S.-China flights.

Delta currently operates 42 weekly flights between the U.S. and China, including daily service connecting Beijing and Detroit and Seattle, and Shanghai and Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles and Seattle.