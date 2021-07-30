Data: Monroe County trending toward “substantial transmission” CDC classification

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cases of COVID-19 are up in Monroe County, and if they continue on their current trajectory, the county could soon be headed to a “substantial transmission” classification from the CDC.

That, according to the CDC, would put the county in the territory in which the CDC recommends masking indoors for people who both have and have not been vaccinated.

According to the CDC, areas with “substantial transmission” have 50 to 99 cases per week, per 100 thousand.

The county’s 7-day average of new cases per week is 43, averaging out at about 300 cases per week.

With a population of over 740,000: per week, per 100 thousand, Monroe County is at just under 41 new cases. If cases continue to trend upward, and that number is pushed to 50, the county would be in the territory under which the CDC recommends masking indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“We are approaching that rate, and hopefully we won’t get there,” said Dr. Emil Lesho with Rochester Regional Health.

“Even if you’re vaccinated and you test positive, they have studied that you still have higher levels,” continued Lesho, “you too have higher virus in your system and are spewing out more virus.”

According to Monroe County, 60 new cases were reported Friday.

Earlier this week, County Executive Adam Bello indicated there is not currently a need for a mask mandate. A News 8 inquiry for a comment from County Executive Bello and Doctor Michael Mendoza did not return a comment.