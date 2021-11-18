Dansville schools shift to remote learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Dansville Central School District will close Friday and shift to remote learning on Monday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and absences among students and staff.

In a message sent to parents Thursday, the district said remote learning would last through Tuesday, November 30. The district said students were sent home with everything they would need for remote learning in the meantime.

According to the district, 33 students and 11 employees had COVID-19 as of Thursday. The district said quarantine numbers were climbing as well, with between 30 and 45 confirmed positive cases over the previous 9 school days.

The district also said staff absences and a substitute shortage caused vacancies in schools, and busing consolidation has forced riders closer together for longer rides.

The district said it was also being proactive ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. With COVID-19 symptoms typically appearing 3-5 days after contact, and November 30 falling 5 days after Thanksgiving, the district said a December 1 return to classes will help students avoid coming into contact with pre-symptomatic positive cases.

