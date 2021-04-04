COVID curfew ends for some businesses Monday, remains in place for bars, restaurants

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning Monday, some businesses in New York won’t have to abide by the state’s 11 p.m. curfew imposed on businesses, initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Starting April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew for gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, casinos and billiards halls will be lifted, but the curfew for restaurants, bars and catered events will remain in place for now with the New York State Department of Health to reassess these rules next month.

“We’re very excited that we’re going to be able to extend our hours,” said John Hrinda, who oversees upstate Planet Fitness locations.

Two locations, including the ones in Gates and in Irondequoit, will reopen past 11 p.m., with other clubs following in the weeks after.

“This is an opportunity for those who want to work in a less-crowded environment, an opportunity to work out at night,” said Hrinda, the division president for ECP-PF Holdings Group, Inc.

Restaurants and bars, however, will still have to stick to the curfew. The Empire State Restaurant Association has called on the state to end the curfew.

Jeffrey Scott, owner of Kainos Restaurant in Rochester, told News 8 the curfew is not fair.

“We follow the same restrictions as everybody else,” said Scott. “To me it’s unfair that we have to get hit again on this and everyone else gets to prosper.”

Kainos would stay open for most of the week before the pandemic. The curfew, Scott explained, hurts restaurants’ ability to do business.

“You’re hurting our industry even more. Let us open back up to normal,” Scott continued. “We still have to follow guidelines whether you open up or not. But let us be.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he would revisit the curfew in mid-April.