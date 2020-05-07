Cuomo shares data on COVID-19 hospitalization, majority came from home

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo released new data Wednesday at his COVID-19 press conference about who is getting hospitalized.

“We asked hospitals to look at just those new cases who are coming in. Right? Yesterday, 600 new cases. Where are those people coming from?” he said.

It’s a question the Cuomo Administration is now tracking. Over the past three days, 113 hospitals have gathered nearly 1,300 survey responses.

“Higher percentage male, 52[% to] 48[% female]. We don’t know exactly why. But the virus doesn’t discriminate generally,” he said.

The big surprise to the Governor was that the overwhelming majority of people were at home.

“66% of the people were at home, which is shocking to us,” he said.

18% came from nursing homes and 4% from assisted living facilities. Most of those hospitalized were ages 51 and up. 55% of patients surveyed provided their day-to-day method of transportation.

“2% took car services. 9% were driving their own vehicle. Only 4% were taking public transportation. 2% were walking. 84% percent were at home. Literally,” he said.

The data also showed that most of the people hospitalized were either unemployed or retired.