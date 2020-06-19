1  of  74
Cuomo says he is considering quarantine for out-of-state visitors

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he is considering a possible quarantine for out-of-state visitors to New York in order to keep the state infection rate from spiking. Here’s what he had to say about it in a virtual town hall with CNN on Thursday.

“That’s what happened at the beginning of this. If you remember, it seems like a lifetime ago, people put a quarantine on in their states that people coming into their state needed to be quarantined for 14 days. What they were saying is if you come to their state and you come from a state that had a high infection rate, there was a mandatory quarantine for 14 days. So you didn’t infect their state. Now this time, the tables have turned 180 degrees and we’re considering it for New York,” Cuomo said.

On Thursday at his daily briefing, Cuomo reminded people that the virus first came to New York from people traveling into the state from Europe.

