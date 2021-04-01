Cuomo: J&J error will not impact next week’s state-run COVID vaccination sites

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that a mistake at a Baltimore manufacturing plant will not impact the state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Human error led to a mistake at a Baltimore manufacturing plant that ruined roughly 15 million future doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are closely monitoring concerning reports about a production issue at a Johnson & Johnson affiliated factory in Baltimore that may have impacted millions of doses. New Yorkers can rest assured that next week’s allocation will not be impacted and all appointments scheduled at State-run mass vaccination sites will be honored,” the governor said in a statement.

“As we learn more information about potential impacts going forward, we will provide updates.”

The following are state-run vaccination sites:

Aqueduct Racetrack – Racing Hall, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd, South Ozone Park, NY 11420

Dome Arena (DBA Roxbury Dome Partners LLC), 2695 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14467

Javits Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10018

Jones Beach – Field 3, 1 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, NY 11793

Plattsburgh International Airport – Connecticut Building, 213 Connecticut Rd, Plattsburgh, NY 12903

State Fair Expo Center: NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd Syracuse, NY 13209

SUNY Albany, 1400 Washington Ave Albany NY 12222

SUNY Binghamton, 10 Gannett Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790

SUNY at Buffalo South Campus – Harriman Hall, 3435 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214

SUNY Polytechnic Institue – Wildcat Field House, 880 Wildcat Drive, Utica, NY, 13502

SUNY Potsdam Field House, 44 Pierrepont Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676

SUNY Stony Brook, 100 Nichols Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794

Westchester County Center, 198 Central Avenue, White Plains, NY 10606

SUNY Stony Brook SH Campus – 70 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton, NY

Suffolk Community College Brentwood Campus – 502 Wicks Road, Brentwood, NY

SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Center – Gate C, 223 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY

SUNY Orange – Diana Physical Education Center, 9 East Conkling Avenue, Middletown, NY

Ulster County Fairgrounds – 249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz, NY

Queensbury Site – 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, NY

SUNY Oneonta – 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta, NY

Corning Community College – Gymnasium and Wellness Education Center, 1 Academic Drive, Corning, NY

Conference Center of Niagara Falls – 101 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls, NY

Bay Eden Senior Center, Bronx – 1220 East 229th St., Bronx, NY

To make an appointment at a state-run distribution center, use the “Am I Eligible” app, or call the state’s hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). The hotline is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.