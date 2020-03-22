Breaking News
68 COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 11 hospitalized, 6 in ICU, nearly 300 in mandatory quarantine
Cuomo chides New Yorkers for ignoring social distancing

Coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo chided New Yorkers for ignoring social distancing rules designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

He said New York City parks were teeming with people enjoying the sunshine on Saturday.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stopped short of closing playgrounds or parks, but said police will start clearing out places that get too crowded.

Cuomo said Sunday the number of COVID-19 cases statewide has risen to more than 15,000, with more than 9,000 in New York City.

He said 114 people have died and 2,000 are hospitalized.

