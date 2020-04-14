Cuomo announces plans to reopen NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he believes the “worst is over” in New York State with the coronavirus pandemic. The curve continues to flatten, and it appears as though the state has hit a plateau.

Now, he is addressing steps being taken to eventually reopen the state, including talking with Governors of neighboring states to come up with a regional approach to reopening the economy.

“Could I see a distinction in places that have different case loads? Yes,” he said in response to a questions about if he would consider beginning the reopening of the so-called “valve” upstate first.

“The meter is the infection rates,” he explained. “Will the meter respond differently in a rural county than it will in a dense urban county? Yes. How do you calibrate that into a reopening plan? That’s what we have to think through.”

He said the reopening objective will be to:

Ease isolation

Increase Economic Activity

Re-evaluate what’s considered an essential worker

Have more testing and precautions

And not increase the infection rate.

“And if you see that infection rate start ticking up, which would be undermining everything we have accomplished thus far, then you know you’ve opened the valve too fast,” Cuomo said. “That is the delicate balance that we have to work through.”

Five states have joined New York to come up with a reopening plan. A date for when the plans will be made available has not been said.