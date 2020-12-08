Critical care doctor: Taking action to slow the virus is just as important now as the spring

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The surge of the coronavirus is still not slowing and hospitalizations in the Finger Lakes region are continuing to rise. Hospitals across the state are now faced with the real possibility of reaching the governor’s “maximum capacity” designation. However, this fear is not slowing critical care doctors – whose only focus are their patients.

Jarrod Atkinson is the Director of Critical Care Services at Unity Hospital. He said the COVID-19 situation in the hospital is worse than it was in the spring and asks people to follow the safety guidelines we hear over and over again.

“It is worse than the spring. Patients are sicker, they’re younger, they need more medical and nursing care than they did this spring with the initial surge,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson and the whole team at Unity is working extra hours around the clock to care for COVID-19 patients. With no visiting allowed right now, healthcare professionals are doing what they can to connect patients to loved ones.

“We continue to use technology such as FaceTime, Zoom, to have family meetings and allow patients to interact with their loved ones on the outside and that’s heartwarming to see we can still connect them.”

He said while some people may be fine if they catch the virus, others will not. When asked if he’s frustrated when seeing people not following guidelines he said, “I don’t like to focus on that negativity what I would say is what we as the healthcare professionals see the effects much more than the general population and whether or not we consider this virus a political issue it really is affecting the health and well being of a variety of populations across the country and world.”

He asked people to keep this in mind during the rest of the holiday season.

“We should follow medical expert’s advice to limit large gatherings and that includes on the holidays where we will come outside of our bubbles and allow people in our house or attend people’s houses we are not usually a part of.”

He said taking action to slow the spread of the virus is just as important as it was back in the spring.