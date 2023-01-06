ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The XBB.1.5 variant of COVID-19, which now makes up 50 percent of cases in New York State, got an update Friday as being the predominant strain of COVID-19 in the state, according to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH.)

The NYSDOH says at a time when both COVID-19 and flu cases are high, early data shows that the XBB.1.5 variant is able to spread more rapidly than the other variants. They add at this stage there is no clear evidence yet of changes to the severity of the disease.

“Since it emerged, the COVID-19 virus continues to change,” Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “The new bivalent booster has been updated to address these changes, which is why it is so important that all New Yorkers 6 months and older get the important protection it offers. The booster provides significant protection against getting very sick or being hospitalized, and according to the latest data from CDC, those who received the bivalent booster were more than 18 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated people.”

There is a list of precautions to take to protect against a fast-moving strain like XBB.1.5, according to the NYSDOH:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, get the bivalent booster (everyone 6 months of age and older).

Get the flu shot (everyone 6 months of age and older).

Wash hands regularly with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds.

Clean and disinfect commonly used objects and surfaces.

Cough and sneeze into a tissue or elbow and teach children to do the same.

Consider wearing a well-fitting, high-quality mask in public indoor spaces, when feeling unwell, in crowded places, or around individuals at increased risk of getting very sick.

Ventilate indoors or open windows, particularly when gathering with others.

Stay home when sick, learn symptoms for common respiratory viruses, and get tested.

If COVID-positive, contact a provider or the free 1-888-TREAT-NY hotline or website for a free evaluation and medication.

The NYSDOH also urges those who live, care, or around someone who is at risk of becoming very ill, to be vigilant with mask-wearing.

To schedule a free COVID-19 vaccine, bivalent booster, or flu shot appointment, visit vaccines.gov, text a ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.