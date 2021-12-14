COVID vaccine incentives approved for City of Rochester employees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council has approved a proposal to use American Rescue Plan funds to offer city employees financial incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shots.

Under the proposal, employees who get the vaccine or booster before June 30 would receive $200. If 75% of the city’s workforce is vaccinated before January 31, all employees who have reported their vaccination to the city will be entered in a drawing for another $500. There would be 20 $500 prize winners.

“I know first-hand how important vaccination is to ensuring people survive COVID so they can continue to live healthy and productive lives,” said Interim Mayor James Smith, who had to be sworn in as mayor virtually due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. “I hope every City employee takes advantage of these incentives.”