COVID vaccination online scheduling delays cause frustrations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Viewers have emailed News 8 asking about scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments online, and what seems to be rather long delays. Some say they have waited hours and hours in queue, only to end up not getting anywhere.

Dr. Nancy Bennett, the lead of the vaccine hub for the Finger Lakes, says the capacity is here to give shots on a large scale — but as we keep hearing, supply is short and it’s causing delays.

Bennett says with the number of people eligible for vaccination expanding to include those with co-morbidities, it’s a lengthy list.

“These are all chronic diseases that put people at greater risk of having severe disease or dying of COVID-19,” she says.

The updated list of conditions includes things like cancer, lung, heart and kidney disease. Vaccinating that growing amount of people with limited supply is tough, even with 20-thousand doses coming in this week. There are still people in the older 1A and 1B categories waiting.

“We have a real shortage, and we can’t vaccinate anywhere near the numbers of people that are eligible,” she says.

Trying to schedule an appointment can be a major hurdle. Some people emailing News 8 say the process took multiple hours.

In Monroe County, when selecting a location like ‘The Dome Arena’ often times a message says, “Due to high volume, appointments can’t be made at this time…” After dozens of page refreshes, another message says: “Due to high demand….you have been placed in a virtual line,” only to get a notification saying there are no appointments available. Another asks the user to essentially start the appointment process over again. Monday in the state, we were only able to find a few appointments in Syracuse and Potsdam, NY.

“You just have no opportunity to schedule an appointment,” says Dan Williams, who has been trying to get his 69-year-old mom an appointment for the vaccine. Whether you go through pharmacies, county sites, or the state site, he says you get sent in circles.

“I’ve tried for a month-plus with no success. It’s very frustrating and a challenge,” Williams says.

For the time-being, when it comes to getting assistance navigating online, Bennett says there is help available.

“Sometimes this is informal, neighbors helping neighbors, family members helping family members,” she says. “Another is Lifespan which is a tremendous organization.”

There is also 211 on your telephone — where you can talk to a person to guide you.

Bennett says once supply catches up, more shots will get into more arms.

“We will get through it,” Bennet says, “and people will get vaccinated.”