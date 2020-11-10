COVID-19 testing in yellow zone Monroe County schools begins next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Last month, New York started using a color-coded identifier for regions with Covid cluster cases on the rise: Yellow, orange and red.

Yellow is the lowest in rank, and it’s where Monroe County currently stands. While in the yellow, schools are still open, but with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers.



Kathleen Graupman, the Superintendent of Schools (also the Greece Central Superintendent), says 20% of students, staff and teachers at ‘yellow zone’ schools across the county need to be tested, and it starts next week.

She says a big part of this is consent from parents and building trust, something she says could be tough.

“I feel like we can put a process in-place, and I do feel like we can do it from a mechanical perspective. My worry in all of it is just getting enough people to consent,” says Graupman.



Graupman says informing the parents on how this process will work and getting the permission from them is key in all this.



“So we’re not going to be pulling kids in and testing them without parental consent so that’s going to be a piece of the process,” she says.



How this will all work is something Graupman says they’re still working on, and will likely vary by school. “Some schools might choose to do it in more of an alphabetical way, some schools might be doing it by class.”



Graupman says the test is not that deep nasal intrusion many find so uncomfortable. “It’s shallow, so it does use a q tip, and it just goes into the first part of the nostril,” she says.



This week, Dr. Michael Mendoza, the Public Health Commissioner, said schools are not the main source of spreading Covid, and it’s more of a community cluster. The public today, a bit split on the in-school testing.



“I don’t think it’s a good idea, I think the children should be staying home and working virtual,” says parent Allen Bernstein.



“I think that’s great for all the kids to be safe and for the whole community to be safe,” says parent Sandra Houghtling.

“Yeah, I guess it’s a good thing, I’m personally home schooled, so I’m not actually in school, but I have some friends like that and I think it’s protecting everyone else,” says Kenzie Sakal.

“These kids have been through enough,” says Trisha Chateauneuf. She has a junior and a senior in high school and says the current precautions are already plenty, and this Covid testing to her only sounds like a waste of resources.

“They’re not the ones spreading this and now we’re coming after them? I don’t get it,” says Chateauneuf.



Graupman says parents can say ‘no’, and that does not mean their student has to stay home and go to remote learning. But, “It could force us into having to go into a remote setting because we can’t comply with that requirement,” she says.



Graupman says the State outlined it has to be a fresh 20% of students and faculty getting tested each week. If too many keep saying ‘no’, new people to test is going to be a problem and that could lead to remote learning.



Dr. Michael Mendoza, the County public health commissioner, says that 20% of school Covid tests, equals about 15,000 tests weekly.

This is not for every school across Monroe County. For more details on in-school Covid testing, check with your local district.