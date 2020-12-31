COVID testing company says Bills Stadium model could work for restaurants

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 6,700 members of Bills Mafia will get to attend the Bills’ first home playoff game since 1995, but they’ll need to test negative for COVID-19 first.

Fans with tickets to the game will get a link to schedule a PCR test three to four days before the game.

They’ll be swabbed in their cars at Bills Stadium. 24 to 48 hours later they’ll get a secure email link which will give them their result.

Governor Cuomo called this a pilot plan and if it works it could be used as a reopening model for other entertainment venues across the state.

Dr. Emil Lesho is an infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health. He said he questions the timing of this decision.

“We’re in the height of the pandemic with the most number of cases, the hospitals are at or over capacity, so we’re doing a pilot experiment with the rationale that this is a way to open future venues, why at this time?” Dr. Lesho said.

Dr. Lesho said a test only shows you’re negative at that point in time which could create a false sense of security. He also said it sends a mixed message.

“You’re telling people don’t go to holidays, don’t visit your family, don’t travel, so why are we facilitating travel to this game?”

As orange zone restaurants in Monroe County remain closed, many are wondering if this plan could also be used as a reopening plan for their businesses. One concern raised by some restaurant owners is the price of the test. Fans for the Bills game will have to pay $63 for the test. Dr. Jon Cohen is the executive chairman for BioReference Laboratories, the company providing the testing to Bills fans. He said this is possible.

“We can do it on a smaller scale, it will be a different type of use case for restaurants, venues, movies, theater, etc,” he said. “There are different ways of doing it to make it less expensive.”

Rochester Chamber of Commerce president Bob Duffy said orange zone restaurants need something to help them stay afloat.

“I think this Buffalo Bills test is just a step along the way to see can we do certain things that will not have an impact on infection rate,” Duffy said.

Tailgating will not be allowed before the game and fans will have to wear a mask the entire time they’re in the stadium.

This is the first mandated NFL fan COVID testing program in the country. BioReference is also the exclusive provider of testing for the NFL and they’ve also done testing for the New York City public school district and the NBA.