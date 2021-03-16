COVID-19 one year later: Looking back at key events over the last 12 months

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One year ago today, March 16, 2020, schools across Monroe County and beyond closed their doors as COVID-19 cases began to spread.

Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director at Highland Family Medicine, discussed some of the key events that have occurred over the last 12 months and what might lie ahead Tuesday morning during News 8 at Sunrise.

Covid One Year Later

Can you review some of the key points that have occurred over the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic?

We have just gone over the year anniversary for COVID in our area after the State of New York declared the State of Emergency on March 7, 2020, as COVID-19 cases were starting to develop. Our first positive case in the area was on March 11, 2020, which was the same day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. Schools closed on this day a year ago March 16, 2020, and most stayed closed to in-person schooling until the fall. Non-essential businesses closed in the spring and then some of them again in the fall and we had many changes along the way. We have lost to date close to 1,200 lives in Monroe County from the virus and we have had over 50,000 confirmed positive COVID-19 test results over the last year. Social distancing, masking, and hand sanitizer are items that we all now have readily accessible in our homes and community.

What have we learned about the virus?

We have learned a lot about this virus along the way. . We have been able to decrease transmission by following the social distancing and masking recommendations from the CDC. But we still have questions. With one year in there are still many questions as to why some individuals get sicker than others. We also still do not understand why, for some, symptoms do not completely go away leading to a syndrome called Long COVID. COVID-19 has preyed on the older population and luckily most children have been spared from severe complications.

What have we learned about how to treat the virus when it occurs?

Inpatient and ICU treatments significantly improved throughout the pandemic and with ongoing aggressive treatments many individuals were able to get off the ventilators and improve and go home and resume healthy livnig.

What have we learned about with the vaccine?

Many vaccines companies were able to use technologies and prior research to create new types of vaccine using mRNA. The companies were able to ramp up production while the vaccines were being tested for safety so that when the emergency use was granted we could start giving vaccines right away. Many residents are now vaccinated, and thousands more have appointments. In addition other companies are coming out with vaccines so that we can keep moving with getting everyone vaccinated.

What does the future hold in regards to COVID-19?

The future is looking much brighter one year in and worldwide cases are decreasing. Currently, one of the hardest parts is that we need to all stay vigilant and keep doing the same things that we have been doing throughout the past months. In recent weeks some other countries have had spikes in cases and I think it is safe to say that is something that none of us want around here.