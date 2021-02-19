COVID medical mystery: No ‘textbook case’ of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors are still trying to figure out the medical mystery surrounding the inflammatory disease some children get when they test positive for COVID.

While doctors say Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children isn’t common, they also say there are symptoms parents should look for and get their children checked if they see them.

Chrysa Charno is the clinical director at AcuteKids Pediatric Urgent Care. She said MIS-C is a diagnosis of exclusion, meaning everything else is ruled out first.

“They present with injected eyes, kind of looks like a pink eye to a parent, illness, they’re usually pretty sick. So that’s Kawasaki syndrome,” Charno said. “When you run the normal laboratory test for Kawasaki, it was all negative.”

Charno said these unusual labs have increased since the pandemic started.

“We think that because we’ve seen the increase in cases it might be correlated to coronavirus infection but not every child that presents with this is positive for COVID. Some of these kids test positive for either active disease or antibodies and some kids test negative for both.”

Charno said she treated a child this week that had a rash and was sick.

“We sent him to the hospital he was evaluated by the team these special labs were ordered and he ended up having significant abnormalities which would push the team more towards a diagnosis of MIS-C,” she said. “We have no idea how to tell if one child is going to get very sick or one child is not. Some of these kids that have been to the hospital require ICU care like the child that we saw, he’s doing well by the way.”

Charno said if you see any of these symptoms in your children it’s important to bring them to a pediatric urgent care where the medical professionals will be familiar with this disease.