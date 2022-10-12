ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Food and Drug Administration Wednesday approved updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as five. National reports show pediatricians are frustrated that parents seem to be holding back. Numbers put out by the Centers for Disease Control showed just over 37% of kids ages 5 to 11 have completed their vaccine series.

Dr. Stephen Cook is an associate professor of pediatrics at Golisano Children’s Hospital. Wednesday was a vaccine clinic for kids 6 months to 5 years old.

“Most of the kids tonight are actually getting —completing— their series of the first shot,” Cook said.

Cook said the announcement by the FDA to allow boosters for kids as young as five, is to get ahead of the anticipated winter spike in cases.

“This is now for the bivalent booster. This is the same booster that was already approved for adults 12 and older, for both Pfizer and Moderna, except now it got approved for children five to 12,” he said.

The bivalent boosters are made to broaden immuno-defenses against mutations of COVID and the contagious omicron variant. National reports are saying parents are reluctant to get their youngsters vaccinated, Cook says that’s concerning.

“We know these vaccines are really safe and they’re really effective at preventing severe illness,” he said, adding, “We’re still losing 400 to 500 people a day to this virus.”

Fremal Baccus has two young twins. His family is for getting everyone boosted. “My wife is a pharmacist so I don’t have a choice, but more than that we trust science,” he said.

Pete Nabozy says he’s all in for boosters. “Whatever we can do to keep people from getting COVID,” he said.

Lonnie Wilson has not gotten any of the vaccinations and isn’t wild about the idea for young people. “I’m clean you know, so… I don’t want to do that. Everybody else, to each their own,” said Wilson.

Cook says he gets it: people want to be done with COVID, and we’re no longer in the acute phase. Yet, it’s still spreading.

“If one kid dies from it in our region and we could have prevented it (with) vaccinations, I think that’s really tragic,” said Cook.

Cook reminds everyone if they do test positive for COVID, they stay home for five days and mask for five more after that. He also said we might be in for a cold and flu season akin to 2019 now that masking is becoming less frequent, and recommends getting a flu shot.