Understanding Rochester’s 1st COVID-19 death: A father, veteran, and RGH employee

1  of  79
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Church of Love Faith Ctr. Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Understanding Rochester’s 1st COVID-19 death: A father, veteran, and RGH employee

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family of the Alvin Simmons, Monroe County’s first COVID-19 death, believe he was exposed to the virus at the Rochester General Hospital where he worked, but according to hospital leaders, that would be impossible as Simmons was the first patient with COVID-19 in the hospital.

Alvin Simmons worked at Rochester General Hospital for less than a month before his death. He was 54 Years-old. He was an Army veteran, a father, and a brother to Michelle Wilcox.

“He had two children and a significant other who’s battling the same virus right now that they’re not telling us any information about,” said Michelle Wilcox.

The family is searching for answers after they says Simmons started getting sick after working at RGH.

According to RGH President Dr. Kevin Casey President, on March 13th, Simmons was seen and evaluated in the emergency room at RGH. He was the discharged as a patient under investigation,

“He was judged to be clinically stable to go home, 18 hours later, he was brought in by emergency medical services. He was taken care of, the rest of his hospital stay, in the ICU,” Dr. Casey said.

Simmons was admitted to RGH on March 14. He had fever and acute respiratory symptoms, and he tested positive for COVID-19.

MORE | Family of 1st COVID-19 patient to die locally: ‘It’s not a joke’

According to the hospital, Simmons did not get the disease from a patient, as officials say he was the first COVID-19 case at RGH.

“He was one of the first patients in Rochester identified with coronaviurs. RGH had no coronavirus cases at the time that he came in. We had patients under investigation who had testing doing on and those individuals all came back negative. This was the first index case at Rochester General,” said Dr. Casey.

Simmons was pronounced dead on Sunday. His death was announced publicly Tuesday.

Hospital officials tell us complicating factors lead to the severity of his death, including serious underlying health conditions of hypertension, liver disease and tobaccos use.

For the family, the death comes as a warning to others.

“I want everybody it know that it’s real please just self-quarantine yourself. Do what you got to do don’t go out here. It’s not right,” said Wilcox.

Hospital leaders are working with the Monroe County Department of Health to find where he got the virus.

Hospital leaders say other employees he may have came in contact with are quarantined at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss