Understanding Rochester’s 1st COVID-19 death: A father, veteran, and RGH employee

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family of the Alvin Simmons, Monroe County’s first COVID-19 death, believe he was exposed to the virus at the Rochester General Hospital where he worked, but according to hospital leaders, that would be impossible as Simmons was the first patient with COVID-19 in the hospital.

Alvin Simmons worked at Rochester General Hospital for less than a month before his death. He was 54 Years-old. He was an Army veteran, a father, and a brother to Michelle Wilcox.

“He had two children and a significant other who’s battling the same virus right now that they’re not telling us any information about,” said Michelle Wilcox.

The sister of the first reported COVID-19 victim who died in Monroe County is speaking out in an effort to get others to take the disease seriously.

The family is searching for answers after they says Simmons started getting sick after working at RGH.

According to RGH President Dr. Kevin Casey President, on March 13th, Simmons was seen and evaluated in the emergency room at RGH. He was the discharged as a patient under investigation,

“He was judged to be clinically stable to go home, 18 hours later, he was brought in by emergency medical services. He was taken care of, the rest of his hospital stay, in the ICU,” Dr. Casey said.

Simmons was admitted to RGH on March 14. He had fever and acute respiratory symptoms, and he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the hospital, Simmons did not get the disease from a patient, as officials say he was the first COVID-19 case at RGH.

“He was one of the first patients in Rochester identified with coronaviurs. RGH had no coronavirus cases at the time that he came in. We had patients under investigation who had testing doing on and those individuals all came back negative. This was the first index case at Rochester General,” said Dr. Casey.

Simmons was pronounced dead on Sunday. His death was announced publicly Tuesday.

Hospital officials tell us complicating factors lead to the severity of his death, including serious underlying health conditions of hypertension, liver disease and tobaccos use.

For the family, the death comes as a warning to others.

“I want everybody it know that it’s real please just self-quarantine yourself. Do what you got to do don’t go out here. It’s not right,” said Wilcox.

Hospital leaders are working with the Monroe County Department of Health to find where he got the virus.

Hospital leaders say other employees he may have came in contact with are quarantined at this time.