COVID-19 vaccine: How many people are fully vaccinated in each state?

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Close to two million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Since late December the number of doses arriving from the Federal government has been slowly increasing each week, based on the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

The goal is to vaccinate all New Yorkers, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in his 2021 State of the State address. It will take approximately 70% (13.62 million) of the population to either get vaccinated or infected in order for the state to reach the point of herd immunity, according to the Mayo Clinic.

There have been about 1.64 million New Yorkers who have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, based on New York’s COVID-19 Workbook, and another approximately 1.67 million who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Because there is no way to tell if people included in the state’s positive count have or haven’t also received the vaccine, there is also no way to get an accurate number to say how close the state is to reaching herd immunity.

Most states have vaccinated between 6-9% of their population. Approximately 8.51% of New York’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to John’s Hopkins University. Check out the percentage of populations vaccinated in the map below in each state.

Percentage of Population Fully Vaccinated

State % Vaccinated # Vaccinated Alabama 1.64% 322,346 Alaska 3.53% 104,349 Arizona 8.60% 617,250 Arkansas 7.83% 236,154 California 7.34% 2,905,711 Colorado 8.70% 495,961 Connecticut 8.59% 306,894 Delaware 1.96% 75,946 District of Columbia 9.81% 68,955 Florida 8.44% 1,799,607 Georgia 1.91% 805,575 Hawaii 10.05% 142,855 Idaho 7.63% 133,917 Illinois 6.79% 866,132 Indiana 8.77% 587,359 Iowa 5.93% 187,234 Kansas 6.99% 203,731 Kentucky 7.92% 354,275 Louisiana 8.31% 387,514 Maine 9.53% 127,647 Maryland 8.20% 495,873 Massachusetts 8.19% 565,421 Michigan 4.28% 1,713,784 Minnesota 1.69% 474,714 Mississippi 7.63% 227,961 Missouri 7.61% 466,460 Montana 8.89% 94,538 Nebraska 8.53% 164,570 Nevada 8.06% 244,622 New Hampshire 7.19% 97,565 New Jersey 2.05% 732,926 New Mexico 11.91% 249,716 New York 8.51% 1,664,423 North Carolina 9.04% 939,695 North Dakota 10.84% 82,398 Ohio 8.14% 951,847 Oklahoma 10.22% 403,289 Oregon 1.77% 372,950 Pennsylvania 6.91% 885,866 Puerto Rico 6.14% 196,388 Rhode Island 7.58% 80,162 South Carolina 3.45% 702,036 South Dakota 10.86% 95,864 Tennessee 7.35% 498,245 Texas 7.19% 2,066,013 Utah 2.77% 263,173 Vermont 9.50% 59,544 Virginia 2.19% 748,805 Washington 8.49% 639,927 West Virginia 11.71% 211,589 Wisconsin 8.98% 522,547 Wyoming 2.56% 59,274 Source: John’s Hopkins University

Slightly more than 26 million Americans or 7.9% of the total population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.