COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding to cancer patients, others on Feb. 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list will expand to include adults of any age with certain comorbidities or underlying conditions starting on February 15.

According to the governor’s office, qualifying conditions include:

Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary disease, including (but not limited to) COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11-related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system), including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Severe obesity, obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia

Liver disease

The governor’s office says the list of qualifying conditions may change “as additional scientific evidence is published,” and as the state collects and analyzes new state-specific data.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement Friday, saying: