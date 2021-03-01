COVID-19 vaccine clinic for local grocery store workers opens Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for local front line grocery store workers is scheduled to open Thursday at the Wegmans Conference Center.

The clinic is for employees of all grocery stores, large and small.

“We’ve been coming to work since the start of the pandemic,” said Chili-Paul Wegmans manager Anthony DeAngelo, “so it’s a sigh of relief to be able to vaccinate our own people.”

DeAngelo says the conference center clinic will be able to administer up to 1,000 doses per day. Only 300 workers will be vaccinated this week due to low supply.

