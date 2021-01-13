COVID-19 vaccinations begin at VA Finger Lakes Medical Centers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System (Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers) has begun to administer COVID-19 vaccinations for all Veterans enrolled in VA health care.

Starting January 14, 2021 Veterans 75 years and older will begin to receive the vaccine. Veterans are being asked not to call VA for appointments. Medical Center staff is currently reaching out to eligible Veterans to schedule appointments for the vaccine based on overall risk criteria. There is no need for Veterans to preregister or come to the facility to sign up.

“We have already identified and started to call Veterans to schedule appointments for them to be vaccinated. At this time we advise them to continue to mask, to physical distance and to practice frequent handwashing in order to do their part in getting COVID 19 under control,” said Bruce Tucker, Director, VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System.

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System was one of113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Sites were identified based on need for the vaccine according to CDC’s 1A prioritization and capacity to store the vaccine at -20◦C.

The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on December 11, 2020, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on VA’s Stay Informed page.