COVID-19 vaccinations at Kodak Hawkeye site postponed Friday due to wind

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday vaccinations at the the Kodak Hawkeye parking lot site in Rochester have been postponed due to high winds in the forecast.

“This vaccine is about protecting public health,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement issued Thursday night, “and we have to make sure everyone stays safe as shots are administered. As we have done before in the face of inclement weather, we are going to reschedule all Friday appointments for the site and make sure no one misses their dose.”

Anyone with appointments Friday will be contacted, and those appointments rescheduled for Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

According to the governor’s office, those appointments were all for second doses, and the rescheduled appointments will fall within CDC guidelines for vaccination.