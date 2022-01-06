COVID-19 vaccination sites to be held at Rochester schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Vaccine clinics are coming to Rochester schools.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place next week at various schools within the Rochester City School District.

Officials say the clinics will have first, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome. Appointments can be made online. All clinics will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the locations and dates below. These clinics are in addition to the county’s regularly scheduled vaccination sites and these clinics will only administer doses to individuals ages 12 and older: