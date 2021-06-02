COVID-19 vaccination site at former Kodak Hawkeye parking lot in Rochester closed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The FEMA and State run mass vaccination site at the former Kodak Hawkeye parking lot in the City of Rochester is now closed.

According to the New York State Department of Health, the site, which first opened on March 3, administered more than 184,000 vaccinations since opening. Mass vaccination sites in Albany and Buffalo close last week as part of the state’s agreement with FEMA.

Officials from the DOH released the following statement.

“These sites have played a critical role in ensuring equitable distribution of vaccines throughout New York communities, particularly when the vaccine was in short supply. With sufficient vaccine supply and thousands of providers enrolled in the NYS COVID-19 vaccination program, New York State will continue its efforts of ensuring that all eligible New Yorkers have access to the vaccines. New York State has well-established mass vaccination sites in the Albany, Rochester and Buffalo areas which will continue to operate under their current schedules and accommodate any current or future vaccination s for all eligible New Yorkers.’

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 372,900 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 423,861 have received at least one dose — 57.1% of the county population.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.