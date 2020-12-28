COVID-19 vaccination begins for Monroe County EMS workers

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday morning marked the beginning of COVID-19 vaccinations for local EMS workers. They’re on the top of the list of first responders when it comes to getting the vaccine, just ahead of firefighters and law enforcement.

The process is all happening at one designated site run through Monroe County.

Ahmed Mustafa, president of Webster EMS and North East Quadrant Advanced Life Support, says it’s critical the EMS community gets vaccinated as soon as possible — as they’re in close quarters with known positive cases, daily.

He says in Monroe County, over 100,000 patients are moved in ambulances, from agencies all over. Mustafa says right now – none of his staff can afford to get sick.

“If we go down, the first link in the healthcare system goes down too,” he said. “We walk into peoples homes, and we don’t know what we are walking into, sometimes they’ll call say they tested positive for COVID, or they’re having difficulty breathing,” he said

Organizers for the EMS vaccination process say thankfully, transmission among those workers has remained low due to proper PPE. But – there still have been positive cases.

“They are in the back of an ambulance, they can’t be 6 feet away, can’t limit exposure to 15 minutes that’s why those need to be first vaccinated,” said Timothy Czapranski, EMS administrator for Monroe County.

As Mustafa says, it’s just an added layer of protection.

“I tell people its like a bulletproof vest for a police officer, it doesn’t cover 100%, but it’s one more line of defense for vital parts of body,” he said.

At the county vaccination site, Barbara Hinman was among the first EMS workers to get vaccinated. She says the reason to get it is also personal for her, and extends beyond her work protection.

“It’s scary to go home at the end of the night,” Hinman said. “Thank God nothing has happened to my family. I have an 11 year-old step daughter, a husband.”

Mustafa says he had to submit a schedule to the county for approval of which staff workers to get the vaccine when. He says he’s staggering vaccinations among his staff, to ensure their EMS operation can continue to run seamlessly as workers get vaccinated. All workers have signed consent forms, as the vaccine is not mandated among his staff.

County officials for the EMS rollout say they administered 40 shots Monday, and are planning on building that up to hundreds per week for that site alone.