COVID-19 town hall with Congressmen Tom Reed, Joe Morelle and John Katko

Caitlin: I work in and office environment and have the ability to do so my job from home, as I have proved for the last couple months. What rights do we have as employees if we do not feel comfortable/safe going back into the office environment? They have to guarantee our safety don’t they? Is there a way to make them allow me to permanently work from home?

Anonymous: I work for a school district as a secretary. I may have to return when phase two begins. I am able to do my work from home while the school is closed. What are my rights?

Anonymous: What phase will be for opening small gyms and indoor pool facilities? Many ” seniors” have in the past made daily and frequent times a week visits to these for health reasons . Walking is not a solution for all depending on why you are exercising and this has had detrimental effects. Listening to Gov Cuomo and some of the tracking they have done seniors staying in are not safer than those that venture out safely.

Chuck: I am on social security and don’t file a tax return, I still haven’t gotten my stimulus deposit.i get my social security every 3rd Wednesday direct deposit.whats taking so long.? I know of several people in my situation and they already have their money. Thanks

Evelyn: What about summer programs for children?

Cathy Pospula: Is someone who experienced the symptoms of COVID 19 in late February/early March eligible to have the antibody testing? If yes, what steps do they need to take to obtain the testing? Thank you.

Kathy Verzillo: Our staff has been collecting unemployment. I want to make sure they receive the most accurate information in order to report accurate employment information to NYSDOL.

