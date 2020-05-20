1  of  74
COVID-19 Town Hall: Morelle, Katko, Reed talk 2nd stimulus, reopening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall Tuesday, New York lawmakers looked ahead to reopening, as well as a potential second federal stimulus, the HEROES Act, which cleared a hurdle in passing the House of Representatives last week.

In addition to including more stimulus checks, the bill provides funding for state and local governments, a reason Congressman Joe Morelle (D-NY) was supportive of the bill.

Local Republicans, including Congressmen John Katko (R-NY) and Tom Reed (R-NY) explained their opposition to the bill Tuesday.

“It was political theater,” said Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY). “Bottom line is, we’re working in a bipartisan bicameral way to actually get something done.”

Reed has cited the bill’s aim to deliver stimulus checks to undocumented immigrants, as well as provisions for marijuana-related businesses, as reasons he opposed the bill. Reed is instead cosponsoring a $500 billion bill which would provide federal funds to state and local governments.

Meanwhile, as parts of New York State are in Phase One of the state’s reopening process, Congressman Morelle said some may be concerned from a public health perspective.

“You could open up all the restaurants in the state today, but that doesn’t mean people are going to go there,” said Morelle. “I think people are concerned about the public health impact, which is why I think it’s so vitally important that there’s a federal response to help state governments and local governments.”

Congressman Katko indicated they’ve already turned the page on Democrats’ latest attempt at a federal response.

“As far as I’m concerned, we put it in the rearview mirror and we move forward in a bipartisan matter to try and get something done,” said Katko.

Republicans have signaled the bill would not survive as it moves to the Senate.

