COVID-19 testing at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church cancelled due to weather

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mt. Olivet rapid COVID-19 testing site — located at 141 Adams St. — will be closed Friday in anticipation of high winds.

Mt. Olivet is an outdoor drive-thru site. This cancelation is only for the Mt. Olivet site.

The Gates Memorial Park testing location will remain open on Friday and the East High School testing site will be open Saturday as scheduled.

Registration for next week’s free rapid testing goes live at noon on Friday with available tests at the following locations and times: