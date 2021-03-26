COVID-19 testing at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church cancelled due to weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mt. Olivet rapid COVID-19 testing site — located at 141 Adams St. — will be closed Friday in anticipation of high winds.
Mt. Olivet is an outdoor drive-thru site. This cancelation is only for the Mt. Olivet site.
The Gates Memorial Park testing location will remain open on Friday and the East High School testing site will be open Saturday as scheduled.
Registration for next week’s free rapid testing goes live at noon on Friday with available tests at the following locations and times:
- ROCHESTER
- Joseph C. Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee Street, 14611
- 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays
- Jefferson High School. 1 Edgerton Park, 14608
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays
- Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 141 Adams St. 14608
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays
- East High School, 1801 E. Main Street, 14609
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
- BRIGHTON (appointment required)
- Temple B’rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., 14618
- 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
- IRONDEQUOIT
- Public Works Building, 2629 E. Ridge Road, 14622
- 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays
- GATES
- Memorial Park, 160 Spencerport Road, 14606
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays
