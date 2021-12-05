COVID-19 take home tests may become key weapon in preventing future outbreaks

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — While getting one of the coronavirus vaccines is still championed by doctors to beat the pandemic, some focus is being switched back over to testing in the wake of the omicron variant to better contact tracing.

Unlike when previous variants emerged, we now have all the proper tools and knowledge to understand how we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and detect warning signs.

That can soon be done more quickly with test kits available for people to do at home and then quarantine immediately.

With President Joe Biden’s winter COVID-19 response plan in action, a simple trip to local pharmacies, clinics, and community centers can be all it takes to receive free coronavirus test kits that can be done at home.

“I am urging a surge of these at-home tests,” Senator Chuck Schumer said Sunday. “They should be distributed to community health centers, they should be distributed by mobile vans and given free when everyone wants a test.”

Those with private insurance can now get reimbursed from their provider if they buy it over the counter.

While those without insurance can still receive them for free at County run sites. Monroe County already purchased 750,000 of them and they should arrive this week.

“The goal here is to really flood the system with tests,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “We need to make sure we reach every corner of this county, so everyone has access. We’re also working with our school partners to push them out through the schools.”

With access to free and convenient testing expanded, those who test positive can quarantine immediately to stop the spread more quickly to people more vulnerable.

A key move during a time when the Finger Lakes region as of Friday is averaging 884 Covid cases a day.

“It will cost a lot less to get people tested now and stop omicron in its track than delay and let it spread,” Sen. Schumer said.

Doctors at Rochester General Hospital told us rapid tests like these can sometimes produce false positives, so it is important you take at least two to be sure. Especially when you feel sick. Each kit has directions on the back on how they work and numbers you can call for guidance.

If you test positive you must immediately contact the department of health or your doctor so it can be documented accurately.