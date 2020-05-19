Live Now
Covid-19 pre-screening events in Rochester for communities of color

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Data from New York hospitals showed that the majority of new cases of Covid-19 were found in minority communities. African Americans are twice as likely to get the virus in Monroe county. That’s why there is a push to get people at high-risk tested for Covid.

A prescreening for Covid-19 event is being put on by Common Ground Health and the Black Physicians Network of Greater Rochester at Father Tracy Advocacy Center off North Clinton Avenue Tuesday afternoon. 

People who attend can ask questions about possible covid symptoms, check temps, oxygen levels and blood pressures. This is just prescreening sites and no actual testing will be done. If you do need testing, we’re told they will refer you to a site. 

Organizers want to drive the message home of practicing physical distancing by doing so it can save a family member’s life. 

“We’re relational people. I think that’s hard about spreading the message. Because usually how we spread messages are in places like church and family gatherings. That’s not what we need to be doing right now,” said Dr. Linda Clark, Senior Health Advisor at Common Ground Health. “So we have to be creative about it. Really keep preaching the message that when you practice these things, you’re protecting your grandma, your abuela, you’re protecting the other people in your circle.”

  • Tuesday, May 19: Father Tracy Advocacy Center (821 N. Clinton Ave.), 3-6 p.m. (with bilingual Spanish services)
  • Wednesday, May 20: Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church (1772 Clifford Avenue), 3-6 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 21: Father Tracy Advocacy Center (821 N. Clinton Ave.), 3-6 p.m. (with bilingual Spanish services)
  • Friday, May 22: Greater Harvest Church (121 Driving Park Ave.), 3-6 p.m.

