COVID-19 positivity rates drop below 1% in every NYS region; first time since August 2020

(WETM) — The COVID-19 positivity rate in every region of New York State has dropped below 1% for the first time since August 19, 2020.
“New Yorkers continue to beat back COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and practicing safe behaviors, and we’re making progress rebuilding New York for the future. Vaccination is the key to defeating this terrible virus for good, and we need all New Yorkers who haven’t yet received the shot to do so,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
“We’re upping our game with new incentives to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, including a $5 million lottery and free full scholarships to SUNY and CUNY. The numbers are coming down and more shots go in arms every single day, and we’re lifting restrictions to help New Yorkers move into the new normal and build our economy back.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 70,635
- Total Positive – 463
- Percent Positive – 0.66%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.51%
- Patient Hospitalization – 799 (-17)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 76
- Patients in ICU – 206 (-2)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 120 (+8)
- Total Discharges – 183,091 (+96)
- Deaths – 9
- Total Deaths – 42,799
- Total vaccine doses administered – 19,538,790
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,807
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 494,158
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 66.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 58.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 54.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 47.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 56.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 47.9%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Friday, June 4, 2021
|Saturday, June 5, 2021
|Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.63%
|0.61%
|0.61%
|Central New York
|0.95%
|0.83%
|0.85%
|Finger Lakes
|1.08%
|1.00%
|0.98%
|Long Island
|0.51%
|0.43%
|0.46%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.47%
|0.46%
|0.46%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.77%
|0.79%
|0.74%
|New York City
|0.44%
|0.43%
|0.43%
|North Country
|0.64%
|0.61%
|0.50%
|Southern Tier
|0.61%
|0.64%
|0.67%
|Western New York
|0.74%
|0.64%
|0.66%
|Statewide
|0.54%
|0.52%
|0.51%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Friday, June 4, 2021
|Saturday, June 5, 2021
|Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Bronx
|0.54%
|0.54%
|0.57%
|Kings
|0.44%
|0.42%
|0.41%
|New York
|0.31%
|0.31%
|0.31%
|Queens
|0.45%
|0.45%
|0.42%
|Richmond
|0.55%
|0.54%
|0.54%
Yesterday, 463 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,089,129. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,675
|7
|Allegany
|3,549
|0
|Broome
|18,599
|4
|Cattaraugus
|5,716
|0
|Cayuga
|6,329
|1
|Chautauqua
|8,936
|5
|Chemung
|7,745
|5
|Chenango
|3,488
|5
|Clinton
|4,834
|1
|Columbia
|4,059
|0
|Cortland
|3,911
|3
|Delaware
|2,374
|2
|Dutchess
|29,448
|5
|Erie
|89,472
|26
|Essex
|1,591
|0
|Franklin
|2,557
|2
|Fulton
|4,415
|1
|Genesee
|5,432
|1
|Greene
|3,402
|1
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,180
|3
|Jefferson
|6,101
|3
|Lewis
|2,800
|0
|Livingston
|4,512
|2
|Madison
|4,553
|0
|Monroe
|68,768
|45
|Montgomery
|4,254
|0
|Nassau
|183,422
|30
|Niagara
|20,011
|5
|NYC
|935,614
|170
|Oneida
|22,561
|3
|Onondaga
|38,839
|23
|Ontario
|7,397
|0
|Orange
|48,237
|9
|Orleans
|3,117
|0
|Oswego
|7,601
|2
|Otsego
|3,457
|2
|Putnam
|10,599
|4
|Rensselaer
|11,215
|7
|Rockland
|46,905
|1
|Saratoga
|15,342
|5
|Schenectady
|13,180
|2
|Schoharie
|1,692
|0
|Schuyler
|1,066
|2
|Seneca
|2,008
|2
|St. Lawrence
|6,619
|0
|Steuben
|6,934
|1
|Suffolk
|200,766
|39
|Sullivan
|6,661
|4
|Tioga
|3,815
|2
|Tompkins
|4,341
|3
|Ulster
|13,889
|3
|Warren
|3,656
|0
|Washington
|3,147
|0
|Wayne
|5,764
|3
|Westchester
|129,507
|19
|Wyoming
|3,576
|0
|Yates
|1,178
|0
Yesterday, 9 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,799. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|2
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 19,141 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 42,247 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|641882
|802
|564256
|2890
|Central New York
|511103
|513
|451561
|1626
|Finger Lakes
|650569
|1105
|576760
|2612
|Long Island
|1423531
|2833
|1215599
|6654
|Mid-Hudson
|1160583
|2446
|989923
|4915
|Mohawk Valley
|251065
|333
|223844
|651
|New York City
|5008126
|8928
|4299287
|18738
|North Country
|230688
|254
|206811
|406
|Southern Tier
|333166
|492
|296108
|1038
|Western New York
|703251
|1435
|605141
|2717
|Statewide
|10913964
|19141
|9429290
|42247
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.