COVID-19 positivity rate in New York State dropped to .77%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.77% Saturday, the lowest since Aug. 29, 2020.

“New Yorkers are fighting COVID-19 on all fronts across this great state, and as more people get vaccinated, our numbers continue to come down,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are ready for the new normal, and we’ve relaxed many restrictions that were put into place to protect the public health and adopted new CDC guidelines. Continuing to successfully get more New Yorkers vaccinated is going to make or break the state’s COVID-19 response, and we need everyone who has not yet taken the shot to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 138,927
  • Total Positive – 1,073
  • Percent Positive – 0.77%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.92%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,335 (-26)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -248
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 174
  • Number ICU – 315 (-11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 194 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 181,091 (179)
  • Deaths – 12
  • Total Deaths – 42,594

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region510.00%59%
Central New York490.01%62%
Finger Lakes1700.01%65%
Long Island1790.01%65%
Mid-Hudson1170.01%70%
Mohawk Valley330.01%66%
New York City5360.01%63%
North Country170.00%75%
Southern Tier440.01%73%
Western New York1390.01%63%
Statewide13350.01%65%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23219416%
Central New York22518319%
Finger Lakes39723740%
Long Island84455834%
Mid-Hudson64536743%
Mohawk Valley977721%
New York City2,482182626%
North Country552751%
Southern Tier1156345%
Western New York54533838%
Statewide5,637387031%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.13%1.10%1.08%
Central New York1.51%1.54%1.55%
Finger Lakes2.46%2.44%2.38%
Long Island0.84%0.79%0.76%
Mid-Hudson0.89%0.84%0.84%
Mohawk Valley1.00%0.99%0.91%
New York City0.78%0.75%0.71%
North Country1.72%1.46%1.47%
Southern Tier0.63%0.63%0.62%
Western New York1.65%1.59%1.53%
Statewide0.99%0.95%0.92%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx0.79%0.77%0.73%
Brooklyn0.88%0.85%0.85%
Manhattan0.49%0.47%0.44%
Queens0.85%0.80%0.75%
Staten Island1.03%0.93%0.84%

Of the 2,078,417 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,54918
Allegany3,5035
Broome18,48219
Cattaraugus5,6680
Cayuga6,2757
Chautauqua8,8654
Chemung7,6338
Chenango3,4554
Clinton4,8213
Columbia4,0370
Cortland3,8317
Delaware2,3451
Dutchess29,32019
Erie88,92540
Essex1,5860
Franklin2,5302
Fulton4,3711
Genesee5,4043
Greene3,3831
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1412
Jefferson6,02712
Lewis2,7602
Livingston4,4624
Madison4,5137
Monroe67,781109
Montgomery4,2313
Nassau182,85949
Niagara19,88125
NYC931,380439
Oneida22,3769
Onondaga38,41838
Ontario7,3605
Orange48,03318
Orleans3,0904
Oswego7,53012
Otsego3,4223
Putnam10,5602
Rensselaer11,1643
Rockland46,7779
Saratoga15,22613
Schenectady13,0855
Schoharie1,6800
Schuyler1,0453
Seneca1,9940
St. Lawrence6,5776
Steuben6,8579
Suffolk200,05867
Sullivan6,6008
Tioga3,7570
Tompkins4,2995
Ulster13,83813
Warren3,6142
Washington3,1153
Wayne5,7235
Westchester129,16130
Wyoming3,5557
Yates1,1720

Sunday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,594. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Broome2
Erie1
Kings4
Manhattan2
Queens1
Schenectady1

