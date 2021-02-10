COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations continue to decline in Monroe County, Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 211 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 188 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.5%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,034.

Officials say 363 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 89 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations since November 29 (319).

According to the health department, the region has 39% available hospital capacity, and 32% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: