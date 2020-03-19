COVID-19 patient traveled through Greater Rochester International Airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health is warning anyone who was at the Greater Rochester International Airport on Saturday, March 14 to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. That includes fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
The warning comes after health officials identified a COVID-19 patient who was on a flight from JFK to Rochester. They say that person was likely contagious while on Delta Flight 4824. The department of Public Health says that person has been isolated since then, and his or her household contacts are self-quarantined.
Health officials are contacting others considered to be at high-risk. Meanwhile, anyone who was at the airport on March 14 between 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. is advised to call their healthcare provider if experiencing symptoms.
The full update from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reads:
This evening, the Monroe County Department of Public Health learned about an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this individual was contagious while en route from JFK to ROC on Delta Flight 4824 on Saturday, March 14. The flight departed at 4:05 p.m. from JFK and arrived at 5:55 p.m. in ROC.
This individual has been under isolation since arrival, and close household contacts have been under self-quarantine. The Department of Public Health is contacting high-risk individuals.
All individuals on Delta Flight 4824 on Saturday March 14, and anyone who was in the Greater Rochester International Airport between 5:45pm and 6:45 p.m. on Saturday March 14,should monitor for symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. They should call their healthcare provider if experiencing these symptoms.