COVID-19 in New York: .89% of Wednesday’s 65K tests were positive, 8 deaths statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an update on COVID-19 in New York state Thursday morning, and overall, the state’s pandemic situation continues to improve.

Just .89% of 65,564 tests conducted Wednesday came back positive.

Statewide there were only eight deaths Wednesday from the virus, and throughout the state there was 584 new confirmed cases with 46 counties seeing new cases.

Total intubated virus patients remains below 100, at 98, and total virus hospitalizations remains below 1,000, at 851.

“New York continues to make progress fighting COVID-19 through a smart, data-driven approach and the thoughtful actions of everyday citizens, who’ve been practicing social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release.”But the surge in new cases and hospitalizations throughout the country – and the potential for those people to bring the virus into New York – combined with the complacency we’ve seen in parts of our own state is a potentially deadly mix. We need to stay vigilant and smart so we don’t go back to the hell we experienced just two months ago. We are not out of the woods yet.”

Other Wednesday data from the governor’s office:

Patient Hospitalization – 851 (+10)

– 851 (+10) Patients Newly Admitted – 79 (-5)

– 79 (-5) Hospital Counties – 33

– 33 Number ICU – 173 (+7)

– 173 (+7) Number ICU with Intubation – 98 (+1)

– 98 (+1) Total Discharges – 71,279 (+94)

– 71,279 (+94) Deaths – 8

– 8 Total Deaths – 24,959

Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows: