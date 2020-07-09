1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

COVID-19 in New York: .89% of Wednesday’s 65K tests were positive, 8 deaths statewide

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on June 12, 2020 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the “Say Their Name” reform legislation, an agenda that calls for better policing standards in New York State in the wake of recent protests and in response to George Floyd’s death. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an update on COVID-19 in New York state Thursday morning, and overall, the state’s pandemic situation continues to improve.

Just .89% of 65,564 tests conducted Wednesday came back positive.

Statewide there were only eight deaths Wednesday from the virus, and throughout the state there was 584 new confirmed cases with 46 counties seeing new cases.

Total intubated virus patients remains below 100, at 98, and total virus hospitalizations remains below 1,000, at 851.

“New York continues to make progress fighting COVID-19 through a smart, data-driven approach and the thoughtful actions of everyday citizens, who’ve been practicing social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release.”But the surge in new cases and hospitalizations throughout the country – and the potential for those people to bring the virus into New York – combined with the complacency we’ve seen in parts of our own state is a potentially deadly mix. We need to stay vigilant and smart so we don’t go back to the hell we experienced just two months ago. We are not out of the woods yet.”

MORE | 3 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, incoming travelers to self-quarantine

Other Wednesday data from the governor’s office:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 851 (+10)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 79 (-5)
  • Hospital Counties – 33
  • Number ICU – 173 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 98 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 71,279 (+94)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 24,959

Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.2%0.9%0.7%
Central New York1.6%1.2%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.9%1.4%0.9%
Long Island1.0%1.3%0.9%
Mid-Hudson0.9%1.2%0.6%
Mohawk Valley1.1%1.1%1.1%
New York City1.1%1.2%1.0%
North Country0.2%0.2%0.4%
Southern Tier0.5%0.5%0.7%
Western New York1.4%1.7%0.9%

